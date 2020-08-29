Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $306.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,913.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average is $292.11. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $25,406,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

