Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 252.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,515 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Bill.com worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.95. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

