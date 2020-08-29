Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 193,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

