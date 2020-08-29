Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,872 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE:USB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

