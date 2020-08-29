Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,453 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Trane worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

