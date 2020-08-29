Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 12,824 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of BorgWarner worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 118.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,440. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

