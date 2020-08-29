Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 147,838 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Vanguard Russell 2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 18.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $126.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80.

