Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Loopring has a market cap of $224.35 million and $43.99 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.67 or 0.05504583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LRC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,923,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

