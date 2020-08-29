LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $30,001,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.