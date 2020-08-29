LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $30,001,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

