Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Director Purchases $423,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Director Gordon Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $423,500.00.

Shares of LGF.B opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.