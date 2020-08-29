Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,449 shares of company stock worth $2,146,012 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

