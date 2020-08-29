Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading Up 5.9%

Liberated Syndication Inc (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 15,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 21,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc, through its subsidiary, Webmayhem Inc, provides podcast hosting services in the United States. The company offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for producers of podcasting content; LibsynPRO service, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; mobile apps for podcasts; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast shows a custom App and a podcast Website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

