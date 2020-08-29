Level01 (LVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $935,050.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Level01 has a market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $935,050.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.67 or 0.05504583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Level01

LVX is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.