Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) vs. Unit (NYSE:UNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Unit (NYSE:UNT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

47.8% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Unit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Laredo Petroleum and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 6 0 2.50 Unit 1 0 1 0 2.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 158.58%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Unit.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.24 -$342.46 million $14.80 1.14 Unit $674.63 million 0.00 -$553.88 million ($1.13) -0.04

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Unit. Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -112.30% 17.17% 6.24% Unit -82.10% -4.23% -2.35%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Unit on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.