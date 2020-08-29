Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after acquiring an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

KHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. 4,162,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,751. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.