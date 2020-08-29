Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.61 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $95.61 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00006858 BTC on exchanges including BarterDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00678124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00086066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00073512 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,470,473 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bitbns, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

