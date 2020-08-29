Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $233,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $558,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $669,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

