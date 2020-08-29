JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.