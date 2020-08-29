JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.