JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $52.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NetApp stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 109.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

