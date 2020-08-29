Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,735 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 662,119 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 919,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 881,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

NYSE JLL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 282,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

