Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.2% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

