Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Welltower Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Welltower by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.