Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Heico Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heico in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heico’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Heico stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. Heico has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $147.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Heico by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Heico by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $110,554,165.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.