Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $15.74 on Friday. HAYS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

