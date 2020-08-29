Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $205.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.88.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.