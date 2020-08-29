Jay Ellison Sells 29,466 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of USM opened at $36.66 on Friday. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 152.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

