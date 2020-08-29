Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 389,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,528,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.