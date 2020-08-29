J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.28

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.28 and last traded at $142.20, with a volume of 572552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $243,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,883 shares of company stock worth $24,394,732. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

