iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

