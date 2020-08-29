iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

EAGG stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.