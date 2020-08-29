iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $52.78. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.88% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

