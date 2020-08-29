iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

