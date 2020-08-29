IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, Ovis and Binance. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $31.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00221057 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000262 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001315 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Gate.io, Binance, Cobinhood, FCoin, OKEx, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Huobi, HitBTC, Ovis, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

