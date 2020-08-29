Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dollar Tree Call Options (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,444 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 6,917 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

