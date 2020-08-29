Investors Purchase Large Volume of Blackline Call Options (NASDAQ:BL)

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,378 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,763% compared to the average volume of 235 call options.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. Insiders have sold a total of 101,113 shares of company stock worth $8,393,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Blackline by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Blackline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of BL stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Blackline has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

