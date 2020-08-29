Investors Purchase High Volume of GAP Call Options (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 89,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,333 call options.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 924,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $35,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.54 on Friday. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

