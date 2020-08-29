Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.95. 3,419 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5,019.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter.

