Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,496 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.72% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 373,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 113,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 169.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period.

RWJ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

