Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

