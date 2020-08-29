Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

