Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 46.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

