Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000.

