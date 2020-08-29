Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $346.11 on Thursday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $281.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

