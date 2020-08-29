Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $400.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Argus from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $346.11 on Thursday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

