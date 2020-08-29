Intuit Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Intuit in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $346.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $281.03. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

