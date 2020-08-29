Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.95

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 9191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

