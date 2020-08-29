International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

