Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.54 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $84.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,366 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

