Insider Selling: Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Director Sells $406,000.00 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IPHI stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

